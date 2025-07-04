Amalgamated Bank Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $279.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $104.02 and a 1-year high of $282.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.55.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

