Amalgamated Bank Has $4.06 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

REXR stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

