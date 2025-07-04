Amalgamated Bank Has $4.08 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

