Amalgamated Bank Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

