Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Biogen by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $132.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

