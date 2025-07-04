Amalgamated Bank Purchases 172 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

