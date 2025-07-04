Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,747 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after buying an additional 210,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after buying an additional 162,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $703,011.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,248.40. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,345 and sold 70,621 shares valued at $25,935,717. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $405.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.44 and a 200 day moving average of $341.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

