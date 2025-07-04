Amalgamated Bank Purchases 414 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 87,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

