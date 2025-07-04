Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,886 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $302,826,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,717.28. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,991.68. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

