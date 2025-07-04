Amalgamated Bank Purchases 526 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,762,000 after acquiring an additional 157,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0%

DG stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

