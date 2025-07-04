Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,277,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,412,000 after buying an additional 303,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

