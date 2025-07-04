Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $311.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total transaction of $2,155,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,495,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,598,311.25. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474 over the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

