Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,284 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $118.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

