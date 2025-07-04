Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,604 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.