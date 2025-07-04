Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,692 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,843. The trade was a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $93.10 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

