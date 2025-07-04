Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,764 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.1%

DCI stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

