Amalgamated Bank Sells 301 Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,635,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3%

CHE stock opened at $472.61 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.94.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

