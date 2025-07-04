Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,242 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BRX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

