Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,336 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Times by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

New York Times Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $57.12 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

