Amalgamated Bank Sells 36,181 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,181 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.51.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

