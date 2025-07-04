Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,845 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush raised shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $30,392.55. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 127,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,672.20. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 572,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This trade represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

