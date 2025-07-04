Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after buying an additional 519,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $78,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $69,859,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,372,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 262,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 120,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Down 1.4%

Medpace stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.53. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.