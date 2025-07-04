Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CACI International by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of CACI International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,023,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.31.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $489.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.34 and its 200 day moving average is $414.44. CACI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

