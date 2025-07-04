Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,696. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Webster Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

