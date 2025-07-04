Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,549,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,639,000 after buying an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

