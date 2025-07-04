Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $557.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.97.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

