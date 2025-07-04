Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $180.59 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $187.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

