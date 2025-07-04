Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

