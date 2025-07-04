Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,363 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $13.25 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

