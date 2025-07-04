Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

