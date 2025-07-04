Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CSX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,950,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,632,000 after buying an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 54,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.