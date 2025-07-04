Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $572.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

