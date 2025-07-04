Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $499,000 Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $387,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 3,699,857 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

