Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,680. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,776.60. This trade represents a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

