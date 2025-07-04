Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 169,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

