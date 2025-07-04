Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

