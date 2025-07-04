Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

