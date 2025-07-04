Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,103 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after buying an additional 3,203,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,336,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.