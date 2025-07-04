Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 549 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $10,019,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $42.37 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

