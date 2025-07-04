Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,223.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.4% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 481,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,285 shares of company stock worth $105,518,153. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5%

META stock opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $655.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

