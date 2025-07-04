Analyzing Amplifon (AMFPF) and Its Rivals

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amplifon to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Amplifon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amplifon
|5.90%
|13.68%
|3.97%
|Amplifon Competitors
|-760.08%
|-30.10%
|-13.70%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amplifon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amplifon
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Amplifon Competitors
|420
|2240
|4802
|151
|2.62
Institutional and Insider Ownership
57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Amplifon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amplifon
|$2.61 billion
|$157.31 million
|35.07
|Amplifon Competitors
|$12.82 billion
|$234.98 million
|1.63
Amplifon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Amplifon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Amplifon has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Amplifon rivals beat Amplifon on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.
