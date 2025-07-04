Analyzing Amplifon (AMFPF) and Its Rivals

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amplifon to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 5.90% 13.68% 3.97% Amplifon Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amplifon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amplifon Competitors 420 2240 4802 151 2.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 430.69%. Given Amplifon’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplifon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.61 billion $157.31 million 35.07 Amplifon Competitors $12.82 billion $234.98 million 1.63

Amplifon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Amplifon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Amplifon has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplifon rivals beat Amplifon on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

