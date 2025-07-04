Analyzing China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT) & Babcock (NYSE:BW)

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) and China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Babcock and China BAK Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock 0 2 1 0 2.33 China BAK Battery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Babcock currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Babcock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babcock is more favorable than China BAK Battery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock -7.89% N/A -7.84% China BAK Battery 0.25% 0.30% 0.13%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Babcock and China BAK Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Babcock has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China BAK Battery has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babcock and China BAK Battery”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock $717.30 million 0.14 -$59.92 million ($0.83) -1.25 China BAK Battery $176.62 million 0.61 $11.79 million N/A N/A

China BAK Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babcock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Babcock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of China BAK Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Babcock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of China BAK Battery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China BAK Battery beats Babcock on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The B&W Environmental segment focuses on systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The B&W Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. The company was founded by George H. Babcock, Stephen Wilcox, Jr., and Joseph P. Manton in 1856 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

About China BAK Battery

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

