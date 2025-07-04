Analyzing Quantum Computing (QUBT) & The Competition

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) is one of 255 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Quantum Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A Quantum Computing Competitors -189.05% -55.69% -6.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum Computing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Computing $370,000.00 N/A -43.21 Quantum Computing Competitors $2.13 billion $333.99 million -2.17

Analyst Ratings

Quantum Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Computing. Quantum Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quantum Computing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Computing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quantum Computing Competitors 1522 10074 19416 461 2.60

Quantum Computing presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.80%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Quantum Computing’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum Computing has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Quantum Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Computing has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Computing’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quantum Computing peers beat Quantum Computing on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

