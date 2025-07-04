Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,315,000 after acquiring an additional 178,147 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,986,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Aramark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,376,000 after buying an additional 860,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,214 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

