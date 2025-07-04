Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,549.08 ($62.10) and traded as high as GBX 4,853 ($66.25). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,799 ($65.52), with a volume of 833,063 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Ashtead Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,750 ($92.15) to GBX 4,125 ($56.31) in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,345 ($86.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,318.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,549.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30.

In related news, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,932 ($53.68) per share, with a total value of £5,898 ($8,051.88). Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

