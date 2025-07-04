AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.31 and traded as high as C$22.73. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 11,534 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ACQ. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Acumen Capital upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.31. The stock has a market cap of C$516.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$96,548.36. Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,060. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

