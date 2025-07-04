Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $8.95. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 361,574 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.17.

The stock has a market cap of $863.40 million, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

