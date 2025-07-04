AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) & Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Critical Comparison

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AZEK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Carrier Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AZEK and Carrier Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 10 7 0 2.41 Carrier Global 0 6 11 1 2.72

Valuation & Earnings

AZEK currently has a consensus target price of $53.93, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Carrier Global has a consensus target price of $83.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than AZEK.

This table compares AZEK and Carrier Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.52 billion 5.14 $153.38 million $1.02 53.28 Carrier Global $22.49 billion 2.87 $5.60 billion $6.46 11.65

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. Carrier Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 9.92% 13.87% 8.63% Carrier Global 25.45% 18.10% 6.76%

Volatility & Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrier Global has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrier Global beats AZEK on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands. The Commercial segment offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers and other storage solutions, and engineered plastic sheet products under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brands. This segment also offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers, storage solutions, extruded plastic sheet, and non-fabricated products under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brands. The company was formerly known as Delaware corporation and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, heat pumps, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration and monitoring products and services, as well as digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal applications, food retail, and warehouse cooling; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential, commercial, and industrial technologies, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. This segment also offers fire and security service, such as audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. It offers its products under the Autronica, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Aritech, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; Carrier, Toshiba, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello; and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech brands. Carrier Global Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.