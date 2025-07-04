Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.89 ($10.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,087 ($14.84). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.83), with a volume of 1,374,238 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 910 ($12.42) to GBX 1,350 ($18.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 960.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 738.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.