Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Ball Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ball has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

